Stolen methanol used in killer Assam hooch

Methanol stolen from a tanker went into the toxic country liquor that killed 168 people, mostly tea plantation workers, in eastern Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat districts in February.

This was stated in a chargesheet the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State police filed against 41 people in connection with the hooch tragedy. The chargesheet was presented before the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Golaghat town on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia, who heads the SIT, said the statements of 65 witnesses were recorded to identify the culprits involved in the supply and distribution of the spurious liquor.

The 1,000-page chargesheet said the methanol used in the killer liquor was pilfered from a tanker carrying the chemical from a distillery at Khatkhati near the Nagaland border.

The SIT probe found that the victims suffered from optic nerve damage, blurring and loss of vision, excessive sweating, restlessness, abdominal pain, vomiting, severe headache and cardiorespiratory problems.

Mr Saikia said 15 people found responsible for the hooch tragedy have been charged under Sections 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 55 of the Assam Excise Act.