STF to identify policemen in league with drug traffickers

In an attempt to check the growing drug trade across the State, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the Special Task Force (STF) to identify and take stringent action against policemen found to be in cahoots with drug traffickers, especially in the border districts.

The Special Task Force held a meeting in Chandigarh on Friday, in which Capt. Amarinder asked the Punjab Police chief to deal firmly with policemen engaged in such unlawful activity. “The Chief Minister directed the ADGP (STF/Drugs) to constitute two STF teams in all border districts to work in close coordination with the concerned police officials and maintain strict vigil over their nefarious activities in order to eradicate the scourge of drugs,” an official statement said.

The CM also directed the health department to regularly monitor the working of private drug de-addiction centres, which were found to be providing substandard services while charging exorbitant rates for the treatment of addicts.

Legal training

The statement added that the Punjab Advocate General was asked to form a panel of eminent legal luminaries who will impart practical training to the police personnel to enable them to effectively present their cases in court. “Such hands-on training would equip the police officials handling legal cases against drug traffickers, peddlers, smugglers etc., in an effective and result-oriented manner (sic),” said the statement.