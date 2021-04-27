Other States

Sterlite can operate plant for 4 months: T.N. parties

An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday unanimously resolved to temporarily allow Vedanta’s sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi to reopen to produce oxygen for four months, under certain conditions.

Considering the need for oxygen and the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it was resolved that the permit may be extended later on, an official release said. The meeting decided that production of copper or the operation of any other units would not be allowed in the plant under any circumstances.

“Tamil Nadu should be given priority in the [usage of] oxygen produced at the plant...,” it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 1:09:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sterlite-can-operate-plant-for-4-months-tn-parties/article34418363.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY