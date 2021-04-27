Sterlite can operate plant for 4 months: T.N. parties

T.N. will have first rights over oxygen

An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday unanimously resolved to temporarily allow Vedanta’s sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi to reopen to produce oxygen for four months, under certain conditions.

Considering the need for oxygen and the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it was resolved that the permit may be extended later on, an official release said. The meeting decided that production of copper or the operation of any other units would not be allowed in the plant under any circumstances.

“Tamil Nadu should be given priority in the [usage of] oxygen produced at the plant...,” it said.