Step out of comfort of your home, Rajbhar tells ally Akhilesh 

He slams the SP’s tactic of sloganeering during Governor’s address in U.P. Assembly

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly budget session kicked off with loud protests by Samajwadi Party MLAs during the Governor ‘s address on Monday, the party’s ally Om Prakash Rajbhar had fresh advice for Akhilesh Yadav and his colleagues.

Not only did Mr. Rajbhar disapprove of the SP’s tactic of sloganeering during Governor Anandiben Patel’s address but he also advised his ally Mr. Yadav to step out of the comfort of his home and hold meetings.

On the eve of the Assembly session, Mr. Rajbhar reportedly said Mr. Yadav had got used to his air-conditioned room. Later asked for a clarification by journalists, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president elaborated: “He should also step out. Should go to the constituencies. He should also conduct meetings and meet his leaders.”

Vague reply

When journalists confronted Mr. Yadav with Mr. Rajbhar’s comments, Mr. Yadav responded with a short and vague reply. “ Acha keh rahe hai [He speaks right],” Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Rajbhar also said he disapproved of the SP MLAs raising slogans while Ms. Patel spoke in the House and that he asked his party MLAs to not indulge in it.

“The tradition of expression of protest against the Governor’s address should stop. We put a stop to this in my party today. It should not happen. You can protest from tomorrow, nobody is stopping you,” Mr. Rajbhar told a television channel.

In contrast, Mr. Yadav, who was in the Assembly during the proceedings, endorsed the protest by his MLAs. In a tweet, he said, “With the issues of public interest, in the role of a strong, active and meaningful opposition today in the Vidhan Sabha.”

Sidharth Nath Singh, BJP MLA, accused the SP MLAs of disturbing the Governor’s speech. “Akhilesh Yadav never respected constitutional position and same being reflected by his MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today. Disturbing Governor’s speech is disrespect to the constitutional head of the State,” Mr. Singh said.