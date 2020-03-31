Steep hike in positive cases in Jaipur worries health experts

The steep hike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Ramganj area of the Walled City of Jaipur has left the administration and health experts worried amid the measures to prevent community spread of the virus. Twelve persons, including a man who returned from Oman recently, have been diagnosed with the infection in the locality.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday ordered sealing of the Walled City, which was earlier placed under curfew, to completely stop the movement of people. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Rajeev Swarup asked all residents of the Walled City to return home and said no outsider would be allowed into the sealed area.

Of the 12 infected persons, 11 belong to a single family residing in a multi-storey building in Ramganj. The 45-year-old man, who first tested positive several days after he returned from Oman via Dubai on March 12, came in contact with a large number of people before he developed the symptoms of the disease and went for diagnosis.

‘Panic in the area’

Suraiya Parveen, a retired government school teacher residing in the Walled City’s Ziledarji Ka Chowk, said though there was panic in the area, strict actions being taken by the administration would instil confidence among the people. “We will be helping the healthcare authorities by staying at home... My son has imposed a ban on all family members from venturing out.”

With the total number of 21 COVID-19 positive cases — including those of an Italian tourist couple — detected in the city, Jaipur is just behind the worst-affected Bhilwara town which has so far reported 26 cases. Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said active surveillance and house-to-house survey were under way to find out the people who may be carrying the virus.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 pilgrims stranded in the localities near Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's dargah in Ajmer have appealed to the authorities to make arrangements for sending them to their native States. The Dargah Committee, which is a statutory body, has written letters to the Prime Minister's Office and Chief Ministers of States such as Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, seeking their intervention in the matter.