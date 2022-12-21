Steady surrender by naxal sympathisers in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

December 21, 2022 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

As many 907 sympathisers including 467 active militias have surrendered before Odisha police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Swabhiman Anchal, once a hotbed of left wing extremists.

The surrender of large number of sympathisers and active militias is considered as a significant shift in the fight against outlawed CPI (Maoist).

These 907 persons including women belonged to Andrapali, Gajalmamudi, Jantri, Nakamamudi, Jodambo and Panasput gram panchayat of Odisha’s Malkangiri District and Bungaput gram panchayat and Kumuda gram panchayat of Alluri Sitharam Raju district of Andhra Pradesh.

These gram panchayats used to be stronghold of CPI (Maoist) where security forces were finding it difficulties in venturing into.

“All these villages are located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. These Maoist supporters used to assist extremists in the violent activities and were involved in killing of security forces and civilians,” said Nitesh Wadhwani, Superintendent of Police of Malkangiri.

Mr. Wadhwani said, “the surrender indicates growing opposition to Maoist ideology. Before surrendering, they gave slogans against CPI (Maoist) . Developmental initiatives of the State government coupled with the strategic deployment of security forces motivated the villagers to join the mainstream.”

Swabhiman Anchal, erstwhile Cut-Off area, used to remote region and used to be accessed only by boat. After construction of a bridge over Gurupriya, Swabhiman Anchal did not remain cut off.

Villagers, who used to stay inside their homes during elections, had voted in large number during last Panchayat election. The voting percentage was above 82%. At present, nine Company Operating Bases (COBs) of Border Security Force are functional in the Swabhiman Anchal. Besides, there are two police stations of Odisha government.

The State government had set up a dedicated fund for development of the region. Now, almost every village inside Swabhiman Anchal has Anganwadi Centres. Medical facilities have also come up.

Road network and mobile towers have been the most visible development in the region. As many as 28 mobile towers are in operation. It works both ways. While mobile towers help people remain in touch with daily happenings in the world, for security forces intelligence gathering has become smoother.

“By April 2023, eight to nine school hostels would be made operational while every village now want a school to be set up in their vicinity,” said Malkangiri SP.

As the developmental works were progressing at brisk pace, civil administration and security force have tightened their grip over the Swabhiman Anchal. The last exchange of fire reported in Andhra-Odisha Border region was in 2021.

There have been steady mainstreaming naxal sympathisers in the region. Prior to surrender by 907 sympathisers, 50 active hard core Maoist supporters had returned to mainstream in presence of Odisha Director General of Police Sunil Bansal on June 2, 2022. Similarly, 347 Maoist supporters had surrendered before Malkangiri police and BSF at Jantri BSF Camp on June 11, 2022, as many as 550 supporters followed suit on August 22, 2022 at Janbai BSF Camp and 313 militias of Andrahal gram panchayat on September 17. Another large group of 410 had joined mainstream at Jantapai on November 5.