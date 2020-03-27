Stay where you are, don’t walk back to hometown, Adityanath tells migrants

As panic-stricken migrant labourers continued to flee from north Indian cities to their native places, many of them by foot, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked such people to remain where they where.

The State government would take care of their needs and would ensure they did not face any problems, the Chief Minister said.

“Don’t come out like that. You could also transport a disease,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Lack of supplies

While migrants from cities moved towards their native States, daily wage workers and labourers stationed in cities within Uttar Pradesh were also spotted returning to their native districts due to the uncertain period and lack of supplies.

“I appeal to all citizens of Uttar Pradesh, who are in Uttar Pradesh and those outside it, they should remain wherever they are,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister spoke to his counterparts in Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana, some of the States from where Uttar Pradesh migrants are fleeing, and assured them that his government would bear the expenses of maintaining its citizens living in these States.

Earlier, Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari instructed district magistrates to keep people coming to Uttar Pradesh from other States and destitutes in shelter homes and not permit them to go elsewhere under any circumstances. Community kitchens were being set up to feed such people.

Movement of people from one State to another would violate the lockdown declared by the Central government and increase chances of spreading COVID-19.

Despite the government’s assurances, migrants continued to flee to their hometowns, saying they didn’t have enough food supplies or money to sustain them. Many, however, are still stranded.

Stranded in hotel

Swarbhanu Nandi, a West Bengal native who works as an executive for a development NGO, was stranded in Jaunpur district where he arrived on March 16 to set up the local office of his organisation. Due to the lockdown over COVID-19, Mr. Nandi’s plans to hunt for a house were also foiled and he is stranded in a hotel he had checked in. Since he is unable to work under the present circumstances in Jaunpur and will not be allowed to go back to his hometown Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, he is in a dilemma.

“We can’t do anything,” he said, repeating the words of the police when he asked them for help in transporting him home.