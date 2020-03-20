Stay safe, follow instructions, says Maharashtra CM

Mumbai

Indians returning from foreign lands need to be more careful: Uddhav Thackeray

A day after announcing it would reduce the number of employees in government offices to 50%, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked people in Maharashtra to follow State government instructions in the fight against coronavirus.

Addressing the people through social media, Mr. Thackeray said Indians who are returning from countries like Singapore will have to be careful. “There are people stranded in places like Singapore with whom I have spoken. These are our people. Appropriate steps will be taken for their return but at the same time they have to be careful when they arrive. A special quarantine facility will be provided to them. The government has set up isolation wards as well,” he said. He appealed to people to follow all government instructions thoroughly. “Please avoid trains and buses. We can close down public transport whenever we want. But the government does not want to ban anything. We want people to follow instructions given by us. Just follow what China did. Together we will defeat this virus,” he said.

‘A different war’

“This is a different type of war being fought the world over. This is a war against a virus and cooperation of every individual is of utmost importance. The government machinery is working on a war footing for people. All we are telling you is, stay inside, do not venture out unnecessarily,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Mr. Thackeray acknowledged that crowds on the streets and in offices have reduced significantly. “But cases of positive patients are growing. These are the cases of those who have come from outside. They have to be more careful,” he said.

The CM said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

“The Central government too is proactive. We have sought more centres for testing, which the Union Health Minister has promised to fulfil,” he said.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Thursday that he has asked the State power distribution company to ensure uninterrupted electricity for the convenience of those who are working from home.