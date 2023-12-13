Stay away from our internal affairs: Manipur CM to Mizoram counterpart

December 13, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - GUWAHATI

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on December 12 advised his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma to stay away from the internal affairs of Manipur.

Addressing a programme in the State’s capital Imphal to mark Manipuri women’s uprising against the British, he said he expects Chief Ministers of other northeastern States not to interfere in the affairs of Manipur just as he does not in theirs.

“Whatever happens in Manipur is the State’s internal matters. The Chief Ministers of other States call me and ask about the situation in my State. They expressed their willingness to help bring peace and solution. But unfortunately, I came across a comment of the newly-elected Mizoram CM that the Manipur police should not harass people in Moreh [town bordering Myanmar],” Mr. Singh told journalists on the sidelines of the programme.

“It is somewhat beyond the Constitution because it is an internal matter of Manipur. He [Mr. Lalduhoma] does not know what exactly is happening in Moreh,” he said.

He added that he had never interfered when Mizoram was grappling with the Bru issue apart from “praying only for the restoration of peace” in his neighbouring State.

Some 40,000 people Bru people of Mizoram fled to Tripura after ethnic violence in 1997. Many of them have been settled permanently in Tripura.

It is not clear when and where Mr. Lalduhoma said anything about Manipur or Moreh. A Zoram People’s Movement leader said the party was not aware of the issue.

A response from the Mizoram Chief Minister’s Office was awaited.

Mr. Lalduhoma’s predecessor Zoramthanga was vocal about the plight of the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur, going to the extent of supporting ‘Zo reunification’ envisaging a homeland for the tribes belonging to the Zo group. The majority Mizos of Mizoram and the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur belong to this group.

During the programme, Mr. Singh also said the Manipur government provided shelter to people from Myanmar on humanitarian grounds given the war-like situation in their country.

“We are collecting the biometrics of the Myanmar nationals so that the influx does not affect Manipur’s indigenous populations,” he said.

Mr. Singh condemned certain unwanted incidents in which groups of people were harassed by elements who took the the law into their own hands. He appealed to the people to inform the nearest police station if they notice suspicious activities instead of punishing or harassing someone.

Lalbiakzama elected Mizoram Speaker

The ZPM’s Lalbiakzama was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the 40-member State Assembly unopposed.

Pro-tem Speaker Lalfamkima said the Opposition did not nominate any candidate.

Mr. Lalbiakzama is a first-time MLA who won the November 7 elections from the Chalfilh constituency.

A 1965-born commerce graduate, he contested the 2003 and 2013 Assembly elections as a candidate of Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) but lost on both occasions. He did not contest the 2018 polls.

The ZNP was one of six regional parties that merged to form the ZPM in 2019.

Mr. Lalbiakzama told journalists in the State’s capital Aizawl that he would try to maintain impartiality during the House proceedings. He urged the members to refrain from attacking one another on personal matters.

The ZPM had swept the polls by winning 27 seats. The Mizo National Front followed with 10, the BJP two, and Congress one.

