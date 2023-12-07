ADVERTISEMENT

Statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar unveiled at Tripura Assembly entrance

December 07, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
A full figure statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar has been installed at the entrance of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, almost a decade after the Assembly was shifted to its current location. Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha unveiled the statue on Wednesday in presence of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Earlier in the day the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the half-bust statue of Dr. Ambedkar outside the old Assembly building in premises of the Ujjayanta Palace to mark the latter’s 68th death anniversary. Dr. Saha took the occasion to say that his government was making all efforts to ensure the development of the Dalits and the backward class of the society under the “guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The full figure statue has common features of Dr. Ambedkar raising the right hand and his left hand holding a book to chest. The statue was prepared at the initiative of the Department for Welfare of the SCs.

Official sources said the site of the new statue will be the venue for observance of birth and death anniversaries of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution from next year. The half bust statue at the old Assembly complex will remain installed there.

