Statue of Christ desecrated in Ambala

The Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala. Photo: haryanatourism.gov.in

Gurugram

26 December 2021 21:01 IST

CCTV footage shows two men entering British era church early on December 25.

A life-size statue of Jesus Christ at the British-era Holy Redeemer Church in the cantonment area in Haryana’s Ambala was desecrated and the lighting inside the church premises damaged by two unidentified men in the early hours of December 26. A First Information Report has been lodged on charges of trespass and defiling a place of worship.

The incident comes close on the heels of attempts by the right-wing groups to disrupt Christmas celebrations across the State, including a private school in Gurugram on December 24 evening. However, no formal police complaints were lodged in these cases.

Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the police were probing the desecration incident from all angles, including personal rivalry. He added that the pictures of the suspects in the closed-circuit television footage were being developed and secret sources were activated to gather leads in the attack. “We are hopeful of a breakthrough soon,” said Mr. Singh.

Father Patras Mundu, Parish Priest, Holy Redeemer Church, speaking to The Hindu over the phone from Ambala, said the attack took place between 12.30 a.m. and 1.40 a.m. with two men on a two-wheeler entering the church by jumping over the main gate and damaging the lighting and the decoration inside the premises. Before leaving, the duo hurled bricks and broke the glass case at the entrance to the church, which housed the statue of Jesus Christ.

He added that the CCTV footage of the incident showed that the two vandalised the place and the statue “purposely”.

“While one of them was pulling down the lighting, the other was recording it on his phone. They were also in contact with someone over phone as if taking instructions. The face of one of the suspects is clearly visible and should not be difficult for the police to trace him,” said Pastor Mundu, who is also the complainant in the case.

The priest said the suspects were youngsters and seemed to be acting at someone’s behest. He said he did not recognise the vandals, but completely ruled out the possibility of someone from his own community carrying out the attack out of vengeance. He said there were reports of disruptions of Christmas celebrations at several places in the State and the desecration incident, if not linked to those, could be the handiwork of the people with “same mentality”.

“The agenda seems to disturb the Christian community,” said Pastor Mundu.