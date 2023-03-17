HamberMenu
State’s share in Anganwadi workers’ remuneration increases to 70% in Rajasthan

An amount of ₹73.84 crore has been sanctioned for purchasing gadgets such as infantometer, stadiometer and weighing machines

March 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
A worker at an Aanganwadi visiting an household to deliver essentials and gather details. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The State’s share in the payment of remuneration to Anganwadi workers has increased to 70% in Rajasthan against the norm of 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the State. The honorarium paid to them had also registered a 45% increase during the last three years, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh said here on Friday.

The Anganwadi centres in the State are being strengthened with the supply of equipment needed for physical examination of children as well as the nutrition-related material. Ms. Bhupesh said that an amount of ₹73.84 crore had been sanctioned for purchasing the gadgets such as infantometer, stadiometer and weighing machines.

The Minister said the staff at Anganwadi centres would be able to monitor malnourishment among the children and take timely action for their physical growth with the help of the new equipment.

The Congress government in the State has urged the Centre to provide sufficient finances for operating the Anganwadi centres in the spirit of cooperative federalism. Ms. Bhupesh said a retirement package of ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh for Anganwadi workers had also been announced in the State Budget for 2023-24.

