Statements over Gyanvapi a well-planned political conspiracy by BJP, SP, says Mayawati

The former U.P. CM said that it is unnecessary and unfair to make remarks on the Gyanvapi issue

August 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Mayawati says that the comments by Swami Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adiityanath are worrisome

Mayawati says that the comments by Swami Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adiityanath are worrisome | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya for their respective statements on Gyanvapi and Badrinath temple, calling it a “well-planned political conspiracy” by these two parties.

“After the SP leader said that the Badrinath temple was constructed after demolishing Buddhist monastery, now the BJP is raising the controversy over the Gyanvapi, which is sub judice. Is it not a well-planned conspiracy by these two political parties? This is a serious and very worrying,” Ms. Mayawati said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added as the matter is sub judice, it is not only unnecessary statement but also unfair to comment on the dispute. “In the Gyanvapi case, the matter is pending in the High Court whether the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should conduct the survey or not, it is unnecessary and unfair to make comments on the issue,” she said.

Speaking on the Gyanvapi issue in a podcast programme on Monday, Mr. Adityanath said that Muslim side should accept the “historical mistake” and resolve it.

Earlier, Mr. Maurya had said that many Hindu temples presently in India were Buddhist religious places in the past. If the survey is taking place then the survey should also carried out for these temples.

