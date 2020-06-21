Statements ofBabri accusedvia video: court

A Special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Saturday directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make arrangements for videoconferencing to record statements of nine accused, including including former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani.

“The NIC should be written to ensure the videoconferencing facility at the residence of the accused whose list is enclosed along with this order,” Special Judge S.K. Yadav said.

The list comprises the names of BJP veterans Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Msinister Kalyan Singh, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, R.N. Srivastava, Jai Bhagwan Goel, Amar Nath Goel and Sudhir Kakkad. These accused have to depose under section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court prepared a list of about 1,000 questions to be asked from almost all the accused. The trial court framed the questions on the basis of evidence produced by the prosecution agency CBI regarding the complicity of the accused.