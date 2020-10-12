Other States

Statehood will not restore lost rights of Jammu and Kashmir: PDP

PDP’s Ghulam Nabi Lone. File   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura on Monday said “mere restoration of statehood to J&K is not going to undo the plunder of rights of its people”.

“The PDP would always strive to restore the position of August 4, 2019 as the first step towards working out the resolution of the J&K issue in a dignified manner. People of J&K can’t be tricked into the bargain of statehood against our special status, rights and identity,” Mr. Hanjura said, during a meeting of its workers in Srinagar.

He said the Centre wanted people to accept the constitutional changes and is trying to create a sense of defeat.

“We will not relent in the pursuit and struggle for our agenda of resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogue and reconciliation of which the restoration of our special status has to be the cornerstone,” Mr. Hanjura said.

