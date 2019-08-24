State vows to fight for Ambedkar museum in London

The State government on Friday said it would take all possible steps to stop the closing down of London memorial of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar through an appeal that has already been lodged against the local council’s decision to reject application to convert a residential property in to an official museum.

This move comes after the Camden Council recently rejected an application by Indian authorities to convert this residential property into a museum, reportedly following complaints by locals who are not pleased with the throng of tourists on a quiet residential street.

In February 2015, the Maharashtra Cabinet had sanctioned the purchase of the house at 10 King Henry’s Road in Northwest London as it was the residence of Dr. Ambedkar during his student days at the London School of Economics in 1921-22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the house in November 2015 during his U.K. trip.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday said, “The Indian High Commission in London renovated the property on behalf of Maharashtra government after its purchase. All necessary procedure has been followed.”

It has engaged Singhania & Co as solicitors and appointed planning experts to present the government’s side to the Independent Inquiry Panel of Camden, which will hear the appeal on September 24.

“We are keeping a close watch on developments and are hopeful that we will be able to satisfy the local council on each and every objection raised,” it said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties too have asked the government to take a strong stand and ensure that the memorial does not lose permission. Former Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora said he has written to Georgia Gould, leader of the Camden Council, appealing to “look in to the matter and grant necessary permissions required to maintain Dr. Ambedkar’s former residence as a museum”.

“Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was not only the father of Indian Constitution but also one of the world’s most prominent social justice crusaders,” the letter said. The museum, he wrote, will serve as an important centre to educate future generations from around the world about Dr. Ambedkar’s struggle against discrimination. “It will also add a lot of value towards enhancing Camden’s tourism potential,” he said in the letter.