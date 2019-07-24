State to find its own Hima Das through Mission Shakti

Following the success of ace sprinter Hima Das, the Maharashtra government has decided to speed up its programme to spot Olympic talent in remote tribal regions of the State. Sudhir Mungantiwar, State Minister of Finance and Planning, Forests, held back-to-back meetings on Tuesday to formalise the launch of Mission Shakti and hunt for talented athletes in remote areas.

“Through Mission Shakti, international-quality facilities will be provided with a view to increase our medal tally in the Olympics. Actor Aamir Khan will inaugurate it in Chandrapur on August 4. I have reviewed the inauguration plans and the status of development works,” Mr. Mungantiwar said, after meeting officials.

The actor is already involved in several social initiatives of the government and had last year agreed to participate in the programme, which aims to groom tribal student for an Olympic medal by 2024. The programme for now is being implemented in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts and will be extended to the rest of the State soon. A bunch of tribal students scaled Mount Everest last year, prompting the government to announce the support system to train and encourage future athletes.

The mission is directed towards six sporting disciplines, while grooming the students for selection in the 2024 Olympics. The government has set aside funds at the district level to construct facilities and a stadium, while a mega sports complex is planned at Ballarpur in Chandrapur with a focus on six areas: archery, shooting, volleyball, swimming, weightlifting and gymnastics. “The actor had last year promised to visit the districts and encourage young students for the mission. We are all set to launch the event and hope to find a Hima Das in Maharashtra soon,” said a senior official.