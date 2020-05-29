Other StatesBHUBANESWAR 29 May 2020 00:50 IST
State song to honour corona warriors
Claiming that Odisha’s COVID-19 mortality rate was one of the lowest in the world, State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the Odia people to sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’, considered the State song, at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday to honour all those who have worked tirelessly to fight the pandemic.
