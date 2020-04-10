State sets up task force for revival of economy

Anticipating the need to devise ways to tackle the economic slowdown in the post-coronavirus period, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday formed two committees as part of an economic task force to revive the State’s economy.

The first committee will comprise economics experts, industrialists, retired officers and senior officials from the Finance Department. It has been tasked with suggesting measures to revive the economy after the pandemic subsides.

The second committee will comprise Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Rights Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, Urban Development Department Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab.

The committee of ministers is tasked with implementing the recommendations made by the experts after analysing their practical implementation.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on Wednesday that while the country is battling the coronavirus at present, it is also staring at another war after the pandemic. “That is to bring the economy back on track. We have to be prepared, alert and healthy to face that battle,” Mr. Thackeray had said.

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, too, in his suggestions submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, had highlighted the need to come up with innovative and significant measures to boost the economy.