Maharashtra records highest single-day fatality

Maharashtra reported a third consecutive surge of more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the State recording a total 2,127 cases to take its cumulative tally to 37,136. Meanwhile, 76 new fatalities — the highest the State has posted in a single day thus far — saw the death toll rise to 1,325.

This is the second-highest case surge reported after Sunday’s spike of 2,347 cases. Of the 37,136 total cases, 26,164 are active patients, officials said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

However, this rise in cases was offset by the highest single-day recoveries in the State, with 1,202 patients being discharged to take the total number of discharged till date to 9,639, Health Department officials said.

43 dead in Mumbai

Mumbai city recorded a whopping 1,411 of these new cases to breach the 22,000-case mark as its total case tally soared to 22,746.

Also Read Dharavi sees a dip in COVID-19 cases

As per figures, 43 of the fatalities today were reported from Mumbai and the city’s death toll shot to 800, while 15 deaths were reported from Thane district, taking its death toll to 205.

Six fatalities were reported from Pune, taking its total death toll to 211, while three deaths were reported from Akola as the district’s toll climbed to 17.

Fatalities were also reported from Aurangabad, Dhule, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Nagpur.

“Out of the total deaths reported today, 32 occurred in the last 24 hours and rest are from the period between April 30 to May 16. 76% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s case tally, as per State health department figures, has risen to 4,250, with the district reporting more than 170 new cases today.

However, despite the city recording nearly 800 cases in the past four days, the Pune civic body administration has reduced the number of containment zones with a view to reviving economic activity while permitting IT companies to operate at 50% of their capacity.

Pune chugs back to life

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued a directive late on Tuesday, reducing the 69 containment zones in the city to 64 as no new cases had been reported from the other zones in the last 10 days. The directive also provides for domestic workers to resume services in areas outside containment zones.

Besides Mumbai, Thane in the reported a massive surge of 135 new cases as the district’s tally soared to 2,169 while Navi Mumbai similarly reported a big spike of 122 new cases as its total tally reached 1,504 cases.

Till date, 2,93,998 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,56,785 (over 90%) have returned negative while 37,136 have tested positive.

Dr. Awate said that there are 1,765 active containment zones in the State currently. “Presently, 3,86,192 people across the State are in home quarantine and 21,150 persons are in institutional quarantine facilities,” he said.