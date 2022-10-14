State power, renewable energy ministers' conference to begin on Friday

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh will inaugurate the conference.

PTI New Delhi
October 14, 2022 04:10 IST

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA BHASKAR CH

State power and renewable energy ministers will discuss various issues, including the viability of discoms, round-the-clock power supply, smart metering and sectoral reforms during the two-day conference starting at Udaipur on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar and Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemical and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba will attend the conference.

Apart from ministers, secretaries of power and renewable energy the states and UTs, senior officials from the Ministries of Power and New & Renewable Energy and the heads of power sector CPSEs will also be present.

The two-day conference of Ministers of Power and New and Renewable Energy of States and UTs will begin at Udaipur on October 14, an official statement said on Thursday.

The agenda for discussions includes viability of discoms, smart metering, renewable energy and storage, and power sector reforms.

Besides, the meeting will deliberate on ensuring 24x7 power supply through timely investment, rights of electricity consumers, future power system in the year 2030 and energy conservation.

During the annual conference, the report on the performance of power utilities for the fiscal 2020-21 will be released during the conference The report will be published by the Power Finance Corporation.

The conference has served as a valuable platform for discussions on current as well as emerging issues in power sector and to set the agenda for further development of the sector, the statement said.

