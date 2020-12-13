State plans to offer jobs to kin of martyred soldiers

Collectors asked to allot land to them

Maharashtra Minister of State for Ex-Servicemen Welfare Satej Patil on Saturday said the State government was thinking of providing direct employment to widows and children of soldiers who lay down their lives for the country. The move will be on the lines of employment provided to the kin of police personnel killed in Naxal attacks.

Mr. Patel, speaking at a meeting to discuss perks and other facilities to kin of martyred soldiers, said district collectors have been asked to allot land to the kin of ex-servicemen and a report on this should be submitted in three months.

In Maharashtra, there is 5% reservation for ex-servicemen and 2% for the kin of martyrs in MHADA housing complexes, while a Government Order on October 20 earmarked 5% for children of ex-servicemen in degree and post-graduation degree colleges. Other decisions taken at the meeting include starting a website of the ex-servicemen department to resolve their issues, he said.