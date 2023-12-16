State-owned beverages corporation to oversee regulated sale of alcohol in Manipur

December 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Guwahati

The Manipur Cabinet on December 15 approved the establishment of the Manipur State Beverages Corporation Limited (MSBCL), signalling a significant shift in the State’s alcohol policy.

The creation of the corporation paves the way for legalising the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol in specific regions of Manipur, marking the end of more than 30 years of prohibition in the State.

The MSBCL would function under the State’s Finance Minister with a Board of Directors comprising key Secretaries responsible for diverse sectors such as finance, home affairs, health, education, rural development, and municipal governance. The strategy aims at ensuring a well-rounded approach to alcohol regulation, considering various facets of public health and socio-economic welfare, officials said.

Initially focusing on the retail sale of beverages, the MSBCL is expected to expand its scope to monitor the entire production and distribution chain, encompassing the manufacture, possession, purchase, sale, consumption, import-export, and transportation of beverages.

The corporation will also oversee the standardisation and licensing for the production and sale of local liquor or Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor, prioritising quality control and legal compliance.

To regulate alcohol consumption responsibly, the Cabinet set the minimum age for production, management of shops, sale, and consumption at 25 years, significantly higher than the previous minimum age of 18 years.

Strict guidelines prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions, hospitals, and places of worship. Sales would also be barred within 500 metres of national highways, except in areas under municipal governance.

The decision to lift the prohibition came through a gazette notification issued on December 6, lifting the ban from Greater Imphal, the district headquarters, tourist destinations, and registered hotels with a minimum of 20 rooms. This decision follows Manipur’s designation as a ‘dry State’ in 1991, albeit with exemptions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities for traditional liquor brewing.

In alignment with the government’s rationale, the move intends to address health concerns arising from unregulated liquor while projecting an expected annual revenue of over ₹600 crore through regulated sales. However, criticism from groups like the Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol has included potential adverse health effects, and exclusive benefits for certain stakeholders.

Amidst these debates, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh previously announced the formation of an expert committee to thoroughly examine and report on the matter, underlining the government’s commitment to informed decision-making.

Friday’s Cabinet meeting also reviewed and revised excise duty and value added tax (VAT), signalling a comprehensive re-evaluation of taxation policies to align with the new regulatory framework. A substantial portion of the revenue collected from beverage sales and VAT will be allocated towards public health and welfare measures, highlighting a concerted effort towards societal well-being.

