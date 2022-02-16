State govt. to meet industrialists to attract investments in north Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

February 16, 2022 01:12 IST

Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi will chair the meeting to be held in Siliguri on Wednesday, Ms. Banerjee said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the government will hold a meeting of leading industrialists, businessmen and chambers of commerce to find out ways to attract investments in the northern districts of the State.

Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi will chair the meeting to be held in Siliguri, the largest city in north Bengal, on Wednesday, Ms. Banerjee said. "A number of industrialists based in north Bengal will be part of the annual trade fair in April. Several industries including tourism are important for this region," an official said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Banerjee held a meeting of the Tribal Development Advisory Council in Siliguri.

"There has been good discussion at the meeting. We have done a lot for the development of the tribal people. The members of the council gave many suggestions. We will meet twice a year," she said.

Ms. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, met the party candidates who have won the recent election to Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Minister has decided to cut short her three-day visit to north Bengal and return to Kolkata to attend the last rites of legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee who died this evening.