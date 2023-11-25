State government grapples in vain with electricity crisis in J&K

November 25, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - SRINAGAR

The administration in J&K is grappling with Kashmir’s worst ever power crisis, which has led 12 to 16 hour power outages every day.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the overall power supply situation in J&K. A spokesman said detailed discussions took place on meeting the high electricity demand in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The spokesman said the L-G directed the Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), H. Rajesh Prasad to seek “strict compliance with curtailment plans, uninterrupted and quality power in 100% smart metered feeders and timely replacement of damaged transformers”.

Official sources said the L-G administration is planning to buy additional power from the Northern Grid, where cost per unit has already touched Rs. 45, to meet the daily demand of 1800 MW. At present, the total power supply in J&K is around 1150 MW.

Drive to recover bills

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has launched a crackdown on consumers in Kashmir.

“1048 domestic, commercial and industrial connections have been disconnected for non-payment of energy dues, which were pending for more than three months. This includes 731 domestic, 266 commercial and 31 industrial consumers,” a KPDCL spokesman said.

The spokesman said penalties imposed on consumers touched Rs. 7.95 lakh on November 23.

“The inspection and disconnection drives against power theft and defaulting consumers respectively will help the Corporation stick to the curtailment schedule,” the KPDCL said.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to reduce the impact of a 15% tariff increase, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) has announced the withdrawal of Electricity Duty (ED) in its revised power tariff.

“The decision, effective from 1st December 2023, comes following the issuance of a new tariff order by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), Jammu & Kashmir. The JERC, after thorough consideration and adherence to standard procedures, implemented a 15% tariff hike while maintaining fixed charges at their existing levels. Notably, the revised overall tariff rate remains below the actual procurement cost incurred by corporations in supplying power to consumers,” the spokesman said.

According to official figures, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses are at 44% in Jammu and 58% in Kashmir, compared to the national average of 16.44%.

Govt has failed

Javid Ahmad Tenga, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said, “It is astonishing that despite assurances from authorities, the situation has not only failed to improve but has taken a turn for the worse, casting the region into prolonged darkness”.

“The reports indicate that the power supply levels are alarmingly below the demand recorded in 2004. This stark reality underscores the need for urgent action to avert a deepening crisis. The non-signing of power purchase agreements is a critical factor which has contributed to the current predicament, leading to substantial losses for Industry, tourism, handicrafts, trade, retail, horticulture , health services, and education besides causing untold hardships to the sick & ailing, children & elderly , households etc,.” he said.

The KCCI warned of a threat to critical healthcare. “The KCCI calls upon the relevant authorities to collaborate swiftly and effectively to address the power crisis, ensuring the well-being of the people and the sustained functioning of businesses in the Kashmir Valley,” the KCCI said.