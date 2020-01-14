State forms committee to look into claims of irregularities at SARTHI

The State government has appointed a committee under Relief and Rehabilitation secretary Kishor Raje-Nimbalkar to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Pune.

This is the first official probe launched by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government into the functioning of the previous government.

SARTHI is registered under the Companies Act, 2013, as a non-profit government company for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Kunbi communities and the families dependent on agriculture.

It was formed by the previous government on the lines of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute aimed at providing opportunities to the youth from the Scheduled Caste community.

Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje went on a one-day hunger strike in Pune last week, alleging attempts to cancel the autonomous status of SARTHI, and various other irregularities. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde had visited him, promising the removal of department secretary J.P. Gupta and swift action in the matter.

CM, Pawar take review

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met to review SARTHI. “Prima facie, the review has found several irregularities which have not been addressed in an official manner. It was found necessary to conduct a thorough probe into the functioning of SARTHI,” said an official privy to the developments.

Mr. Raje-Nimbalkar has been tasked with conducting the inquiry and submitting a report to the government within 10 days. Mr. Pawar informed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje of the developments, said sources.