State extends bed reservation in private hospitals by three months

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to give three months extension to the decision of reserving 80% beds in all private and trust-run hospitals in the State for COVID-19 and other patients, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.
The revised notification has included rates of oxygen cylinders as well to ensure no separate charge for the same is applied to patients. Hospitals cannot charge more than ₹600 for PPE kits used in general ward and ₹1,200 for that being used ICUs or areas with ventilator. “Hospitals will have to submit an explanation for charging more money than the prescribed rates,” Mr. Tope said.
While the notification specifies that any bill from the hospital will be approved by an appointed treasury officer, patients can submit their complaints to complaints.healthcharges@jeevandayee.gov.in.
Mr. Tope said the compulsion of keeping 80% beds reserved under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Control Act, Bombay Charitable Trust and Bombay Nursing Home Act will control the medical expenses and ensure beds to COVID-19 patients.
As per the notification, the district collector is authorised to reserve beds in areas other than the municipal corporations, while in those areas the municipal commissioner will be the authority.
At the State level, the chief executive officer of the State Health Assurance Society will be the authority. These officers have also been given the responsibility of handling the complaints against hospitals with inflated bills.
