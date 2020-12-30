State BJP leaders meet Punjab Governor

Punjab Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday said the law and order in the State was deteriorating and civic bodies elections should not be held unless there was a conducive environment.
State BJP leaders met Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore here and submitted a memorandum saying that Municipal Corporation elections in the State should be held only when the State had a conducive and peaceful atmosphere so that fair elections could be ensured.
Mr. Sharma said the ruling Congress party was responsible for the highly precarious situation in the State. “We fear that some miscreant forces are at work and the peaceful atmosphere of this land of five rivers is being disturbed,” he said.
The delegation demanded that the agitators protesting outside the houses of BJP leaders and workers be removed and a venue be designated to them for their protest. “We believe and practise democratic rights. The voice of dissent is welcome and the BJP respects that but party workers should not be victimised. The Congress government is creating havoc and is out to destroy the economy and harmony in the State,” Mr. Sharma said.
