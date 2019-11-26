Start-up policy to woo entrepreneurs

A draft start-up and innovation policy, released here as part of the Rajasthan Innovation Vision, has laid emphasis on creating an infrastructure for attracting entrepreneurs and bringing new ventures to the State. The policy will encourage the youths from the State settled elsewhere to come back with their start ups.

The policy, for which the Department of Information Technology has invited people’s suggestions, has made a provision for “i-Start Single Window” as a one-stop platform for giving all facilities to entrepreneurs.

Official sources said here on Monday that the policy would promote partnerships and collaborations and encourage the youths to establish their units and scale up the work by utilising niche technologies in both the products and processes in order to compete at the global level.

Centres of excellence

Five centres of excellence in the areas of agriculture, energy, artificial intelligence, niche technologies, internet of things, healthcare, tribal entrepreneurship and rural entrepreneurship are proposed to be established along with 10 government-owned incubators, which will be operationalised in the State.

The State government has already relaxed procurement norms for goods and services up to ₹1 crore to facilitate the establishment of start-ups. According to the sources, the incubators will also be utilised for implementing i-Start Acceleration Programmes which will be sector-specific and will be delivered in combination of on-site and online modes.