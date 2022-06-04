Start-up offers free coaching to 100 needy students via competitive exam

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

The non-profit National Level Common Entrance Examination is seen as a stepping stone to competitive exams such as JEE, NEET and UPSC

An education start-up that owns and administers the non-profit National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) has offered free coaching to 100 “talented and underprivileged” students in India.

NLCEE is organised by the alumni of IITs, NITs and IIMs primarily to scout capable candidates and provide maximum support to the underprivileged for fulfilling their dream of a better education.

“Many students in India struggle to obtain a proper education due to a lack of information, guidance, financial constraints, and so on. Every year, many talented students are forced to discontinue their studies due to unforeseen circumstances,” Ravi Nishant of Edvizo, the start-up that conducts NLCEE said.

He said students these days are flooded with information thanks to the explosion of digital media, but they are also highly confused about their future. NLCEE helps clear such confusion and provides a platform for approaching various competitive exams such with confidence.

Students in grades 9 through 12, as well as graduates, are eligible to take the NLCEE. So are those preparing for Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility Entrance Test and Union Public Service Commission, State engineering, banking, railways, defence and other competitive exams, an Edvizo spokesperson said.

The exam of three hours with 90 questions to answer will be administered in an offline mode on July 31. “Each correct answer is worth four points, while each incorrect answer is worth one point less. There will be no deduction of marks for questions that are not attempted,” he said.

Students can apply via the website or the mobile app and the exam does not entail a registration fee or any other charge, he added.

“There is no need for extra preparation for this exam as it is not designed to test one’s technical competency in maths or science, but to test one’s aptitude and one’s creativity in problem-solving, logical reasoning and thinking out of the box,” the spokesperson said.

The prime objective of the exam is to find 100 meritorious students who will get an opportunity to get admission in coaching of their choice across India for IIT, NEET, UPSC and other competitive exams, he said.

IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav said NLCEE is a well-designed format. “The initiative is appreciable, as many students are likely to benefit under this scheme,” he said.