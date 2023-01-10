ADVERTISEMENT

Stand with J&K to safeguard unique identity, Mehbooba Mufti tells Ladakhi leaders

January 10, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Srinagar

It's time we recognise that our struggle will reap dividends only if we stand united, she said

PTI

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. | Photo Credit: ANI

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged Ladakhis to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for a collective struggle to safeguard their unique identities and interests.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was reacting to reports that Ladakhi leaders had unanimously opted out of the high-powered committee formed by the Union Home Ministry to address their demands, which include granting statehood to Ladakh.

"Urge my Ladakhi brothers & sisters to stand with us in our collective fight & struggle for safeguarding our unique identity & interests. For the past three years, vicious propaganda has been unleashed to create fissures between J&K and Ladakh," Ms. Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

"Relieved that people of Ladakh finally realize that their interests & identity can be saved only if they unite with J&K. They've finally called off GOIs bluff & disinterest in granting them statehood & protecting their resources.

"It's time we recognise that our struggle will reap dividends only if we stand united," she added.

Ms. Mehbooba said the decision of Ladakhi leaders to stay away from the panel did not augur well for the Centre as it went against the claim that scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status was acceptable to people of the erstwhile state.

"This certainly doesn't bode well for GOI, especially amidst a border standoff with China & also demolishes their lies that 5th August was beneficial or acceptable for people of J&K including Ladakh," she said.

