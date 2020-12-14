Stand-off will harm agriculture: Dushyant Chautala

GURUGRAM

14 December 2020 17:26 IST

Farmer unions should take a step back on their demands to end impasse, he says

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the farmer unions should take a step back on their demands to end the stand-off in the larger interest of the farming community.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party’s South Avenue office in Delhi, Mr. Chautala said that as per inputs to him, farmers were initially seeking a few amendments to the three laws and a guarantee on the minimum support price. Putting forward a new demand every day would lead to prolonging of the talks. “It has been 17 days since the agitation began and no one know how long it might go on. It should be resolved at the earliest. It is in the large interest of the farmers,” he stated.

The Centre was ready to agree on a “few things”, and farmer unions too should take a step back on their demands to end the stand-off. “The stand-off would harm the agriculture sector,” said Mr. Chautala, adding that he was hopeful that soon the seventh round of talks would begin.