Stand-off will harm agriculture: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the farmer unions should take a step back on their demands to end the stand-off in the larger interest of the farming community.
Speaking to mediapersons at the party’s South Avenue office in Delhi, Mr. Chautala said that as per inputs to him, farmers were initially seeking a few amendments to the three laws and a guarantee on the minimum support price. Putting forward a new demand every day would lead to prolonging of the talks. “It has been 17 days since the agitation began and no one know how long it might go on. It should be resolved at the earliest. It is in the large interest of the farmers,” he stated.
The Centre was ready to agree on a “few things”, and farmer unions too should take a step back on their demands to end the stand-off. “The stand-off would harm the agriculture sector,” said Mr. Chautala, adding that he was hopeful that soon the seventh round of talks would begin.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath