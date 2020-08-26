Stand-off between Mizoram govt., Assam Rifles escalates

Paramilitary force boycotted I-Day celebration, State Chief Secy. tells Centre

The Mizoram government has shot off letters to the Centre alleging that Assam Rifles deals with the civil administration “with contempt” and “fails to recognise” that the AFSPA is no longer in force in the State. It also accused the paramilitary force of having boycotted the Independence Day celebration in the State.

“We are of the firm view that no issue between Assam Rifles and the state administration is so serious that it cannot be resolved through discussions with open minds... The failure to recognise, on the part of Assam Rifles, that Mizoram is a peaceful state where Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 had long been withdrawn, and the insensitivity and contempt with which they deal with the civil administration is coming in the way of good relations and cooperation between Assam Rifles and the civil administration,” read one of the letters sent by the State’s Chief Secretary, Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

‘Virus protocol violated’

Mr. Chuaungo had on August 24 informed the MHA that the head of the Assam Rifles in Mizoram boycotted the August 15 celebration over the Warrant of Precedence issued by the State government. He also apprised it of violations of the COVID-19 protocol by Assam Rifles personnel at Vairengte on the Assam-Mizoram border on August 18. The personnel, he said, had barged into the State by defying the entry and safety protocols laid down by the State government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The administrative control of Assam Rifles lies with the MHA while the Defence Ministry wields operational control.

“The Chief Secretary told the Union Home Secretary that the Assam Rifles head had no authentic reason to bunk the I-Day celebration because of the Warrant of Precedence as a Brigadier or equivalent rank in the paramilitary force is elevated from the rank of Additional Secretary to Secretary to the State government,” said Ramdinliani, Additional Secretary to Mizoram’s Home Department.

The grievances of the paramilitary force, she added, could have been addressed if the matter had been brought to the notice of the State government before boycotting the I-Day celebration.

Rochuangkimi Khenglawt, Under Secretary to Mizoram’s General Administration Department, had on August 21 written to Vinod S., Assam Rifles’ Mizoram sector head, resenting the I-Day boycott.

The Mizoram government’s complaint against the Assam Rifles is believed to be the fallout of the August 18 incident at Vairengte.

Molestation charge

Local organisations and the authorities in Mizoram’s Champhai district have also been at loggerheads with Assam Rifles over an alleged case of molestation by personnel of the paramilitary force on August 15.

The Assam Rifles refuted the molestation charge but a reaction to the allegation of having boycotted the I-Day celebration in State capital Aizawl was awaited.