Stampede near Bihar temple leaves one dead

A stampede broke out near a temple here on Monday, leaving one person dead and at least eight injured, police said.

The incident took place at the Ashok Dham temple here, situated in Town police station area of the district, where a huge throng of devotees had turned up to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on the last Monday of the auspicious month of ‘Shravan’.

At one point of time, the crowd grew restless and many people began to jostle, leading to a stampede-like situation. The situation was, however, soon brought under control, SHO of Town police station Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

A 60-year-old unidentified person collapsed on the spot. There were no injury marks on his body, which has been brought to the Sadar hospital for post-mortem. He appears to have suffered a massive heart attack, the SHO said.

He also asserted that those said to be injured had actually fallen sick, on account of the extreme humidity and suffocation caused by overcrowded surroundings.

They were being treated at the hospital and their condition was out of danger, he said.