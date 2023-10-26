Stalls selling books on politics, secularism a big draw at Bengal puja pandals

October 26, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Kolkata

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the Durga Puja celebrations, stalls outside big-ticket pandals selling ‘Marxist and Progressive Literature’ saw increased sales compared to the previous year.

According to the National Book Agency (NBA), a publishing house established by legendary Communist leader Muzaffar Ahmad in 1939, the sale of books at the stalls set up near puja pandals has increased by 20% compared to the last year.

More than 700 stalls came up in Kolkata and districts of West Bengal this puja, NBA director Aniruddha Chakravarti said, adding that though the number of stalls had not increased much, the sales have been encouraging in 2023.

Mr. Chakravarti said that books on politics, secularism, fascism as well as those critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been a big draw at the NBA stalls.

Titles like Bengali translation of A.G. Noorani’s ‘The RSS and the BJP: A Division of Labour (RSS BJP O Srame Bibhajhan)‘, ‘Sampradayikta Hindutva O RSSer Bipod (Communalism, Hindutva and dangers of the RSS)‘ published by Communist Unity Centre of India (CITU) and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s book ‘Nazi Germanyir Janm O Mritu (The birth and death of Nazi Germany)‘ are among the books that have been sought after at the NBA stalls.

The other publications that have recorded better sales are ‘Modinama: Issues that did not matter’ by Subhas Ghatge, ‘Fasibaad Otit-O Bartaman (Fascism - Its History and Present)’ by trade unionist Sukomal Sen and memoirs of CPI(M) leaders Biman Bose and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Started in 1954

“The tradition of having book stalls near Durga Puja pandals started as early as 1954,” Mr. Chakravarti said, adding that even during the Jagadhatri Puja of Chandannagar and Kali Puja, some stalls are set up to sell books.

Stalls set up on ‘Chaturthi and Panchami (fourth and fifth day of Durga Puja festival)’ are there for about a week till the immersion of idols. These stalls draw not only supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other Left parties but also the visitors to the puja pandals. Book stalls at Jadavpur, Baghbazar and Park Circus in Kolkata draw a steady number of visitors.

While the Trinamool Congress leadership and the BJP to some extent aim to connect to the masses through the community pandals, with their leaders serving as organisers and patrons of the pujas, for the Left leaders these book stalls serve as the points where they can reach out to the people during the biggest festival of the State.

CPI(M) State Secretary Md. Salim inaugurated several such stalls in Kolkata and spoke to people about how neither the BJP government at the Centre nor the Trinamool Congress government in the State is concerned about the livelihood and welfare of the people of the State. Several other CPI(M) leaders and leaders of student and youth federation also regularly visit the stalls to connect to party supporters and the people.

CPI(M) State Committee member Sudip Sengupta, who has been associated with the book stalls, said 116 stalls have come up in Kolkata alone.

Mr. Sengupta said contrary to the notion that the younger generation is not reading these days, it was very encouraging to see the youth buying books related to politics ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2024. “It is also interesting that for books relating to the RSS and the BJP, youths are coming to our stalls,” the CPI(M) leader said.