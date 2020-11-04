Stalemate on Gujjar agitation for reservation in jobs and education continues

JAIPUR

04 November 2020 21:58 IST

State govt. invites protesters to Jaipur to interact with officials concerned

The stalemate on the Gujjars’ agitation for reservation in jobs and education continued on Wednesday with the members of the community blocking the railway tracks at Peelupura village in Bharatpur district. More than 10 trains running on the Delhi-Mumbai route were diverted via Jaipur for the fourth consecutive day.

Gujjar supremo Kirori Singh Bainsla, who joined the protesters at the tracks, said the most important issues raised pertained to the appointments to backlog posts and extension of benefit of 5% reservation as a most backward class (MBC) in the ongoing recruitments. The demands include protection to a quota law passed by the Assembly last year under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Labour Secretary Niraj K. Pawan, who stayed in Bharatpur district for two days for holding talks with the Gujjars, returned to Jaipur on Wednesday after clarifying the State government’s stand on resolving all issues. Mr. Pawan told reporters that he had invited the protesters to Jaipur to interact with the officials concerned.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Department of Personnel will examine the scope for filling up the backlog posts in the reserved category in all wings of the government,” Mr. Pawan said. The issue of regularisation of 1,252 employees appointed through the MBC quota has also been pending, while the Gujjars have demanded implementation of the Devnarayan Scheme for the community’s progress and welfare.

While the Gujjars have blocked the Bayana-Hindaun road in Bharaptur district, where roadways buses have been suspended, demonstrations were held in Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Baran, Pali and Ajmer districts on Wednesday and briefly stopped the traffic on the highways.

The Assembly had passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Act, 2019, on February 13 last year. The four other nomadic communities given the quota benefit along with the Gujjars were Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika and Gadariya.

The Social Justice department has sanctioned ₹110.53 crore for the construction of four Devnarayan residential schools in Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Pali and Ajmer districts, which will benefit the children of the Gujjar community. The land for these schools was allotted earlier this year.