Sena to skip NDA meet, no end to political crisis

The stalemate in Maharashtra politics continued on Saturday, with the nascent alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) calling off a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the last minute, ostensibly due to other commitments.

However, talks between the three parties over government formation continued. Sources said the three parties had formalised the common minimum programme, which has been forwarded to the respective central leaderships for final approvals. After approvals, it would be released to the general public for feedback.

Reiterating the party’s demand for the chief ministerial post, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party remains confident of installing someone to the top post. “Undoubtedly, the government that we are going to form in Maharashtra will be under the leadership of a Chief Minister of Shiv Sena,” he said.

Seating in Parliament

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena was informed that its MPs — Mr. Raut and Anil Desai — would have to sit with the oppposition in Parliament as the party has parted ways with the ruling NDA coalition.

Mr. Raut on being asked if the Shiv Sena would attend the NDA meeting in Delhi ahead of the winter session of Parliament, replied in the negative. “We will not go,” he said. “There is a lot of difference between the old NDA and today's NDA. Who is the convener of NDA today? Advani ji who was one of its founders has either left or is inactive.”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting of his party’s core committee in Pune on Sunday. Meanwhile the BJP concluded a three-day consultation meeting with newly elected MLAs at its party office in Dadar.