Staggered timing for shops; buses, local trains to reduce load by half in Mumbai

A day after declaring that government offices and city public transport would not be shut, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday issued directions to ensure only 50% attendance in all government offices.

This will however, not be applicable to Public Health, Medical Education and Drugs departments and to those working with disaster control mechanism.

Directions have also been issued to ensure that anyone with a “home quarantine” stamp remains in isolation for the safety of self and others. “In case found travelling outside, that person will be admitted to hospital forcefully,” the order said.

After a meeting on Wednesday with senior officials to chalk out strategy to reduce traffic and crowd to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mr. Thackeray said, “It is important to control the crowds to reduce the spread of the disease. We have decided to implement several measures from Thursday.”

Restrictions have been imposed on buses, metro and local trains to ensure public transport runs with only 50% of its total carrying capacity. BEST buses in the city will not allow No standing commuters will be allowed on BEST buses and even sitting arrangement will be changed to maintain distance between individuals.

Attendance in government offices will be maintained at 50% with alternate working day for employees. “This will be applicable to all government offices in the State,” said an official who attended the meeting. No office will be permanently shut down, he added.

Timings of shops is being looked into to ensure not all shops remain open at one time. Roads with heavy traffic or those within the market area will also see change in timings to allow traffic daily or on alternate days.

Mr. Thackeray has also appealed to people to not hoard essential commodities, food items and medicines. “The State has not witnessed any disruption of supply of essential commodities. The citizens need not panic,” he said.

Authorities have been directed to take stern action in cases of black marketing, artificial scarcity and unnatural hike in prices of medicines and masks.