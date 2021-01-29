Staged violence to defame farmers, says Mehbooba

JAMMU

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti called on Thursday for the immediate withdrawal of the farm laws, and described the violence on Republic Day as “a deliberate attempt to defame the protesting farmers”.

“The essence behind observing the Republic Day is to celebrate our Constitution. However, certain laws were being framed and enacted without considering people’s opinion, like the farm laws. Therefore, the farm laws should be withdrawn immediately, as farmers’ opinion was not taken into consideration,” said the former Chief Minister, who started a tour of Jammu region on Thursday.

“We saw a person from the BJP, who is also known to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, participating in the violence. He also campaigned for [BJP leader] Sunny Deol. Violence was staged to defame farmers,” she said.

Ms. Mufti said the farmers across the country feared that they would lose their land and everything they had due to these laws. “The laws have unnerved the farmers,” she added.