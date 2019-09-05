Staff unable to reach Mumbai airport on time, services hit

Massive delays were reported at Mumbai airport on Wednesday due to poor visibility, and staff finding it difficult to turn up for duty on time as the suburban rail network took a hit and the roads were clogged following heavy rains.

Passengers and their relatives were quick to share their plight on social media. Indigo’s flight 6E-6097 scheduled for a 3.15 p.m. departure left for Delhi only at 10.07 p.m. “Today has been an utterly depressing day in Mumbai, and especially the way the last 5 hours have gone for me. This has been nothing but utter mismanagement by the airport authorities and Indigo,” Vishal Mehra, a Delhi-based social marketer said on Twitter.

Bhoomika Dattani tweeted that her husband was inside an aircraft which had landed an hour earlier in Mumbai, but could not alight as they were waiting for the step-ladder to be brought. Abhijit Sengupta, who arrived by Indigo flight 6E-757 from Kolkata at 7.25 p.m. took to Twitter at 10.37 p.m. when the aircraft door was yet to be opened.

An Indigo spokesperson in a statement said, “Due to the unprecedented non-stop rains in Mumbai, there are close to 30 flights on ground. As a result of water logging on roads, and the subsequent traffic jams, many of our ground support staff, crew and captains have not been able to each the airport on time. As a result the departure of flights have also been held up. We are doing everything possible to restore normalcy.”

Pawan K. Goenka, managing director of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, tweeted that his Air India flight to Delhi from Mumbai was delayed by two hours because the crew could not reach the airport in time. “Strange that all the passengers could reach but the crew was delayed,” he said in his tweet.

In a late night statement, Indigo said, “Due to the unprecedented non-stop rains in Mumbai, there are close to 24 flights held up on ground until 11.30 pm. With all ongoing collective efforts, 5 of our flights have departed between 10.30 p.m. and 11.10 p.m. As of now, all passengers who have arrived have disembarked from the aircraft and baggage delivery is still in progress. Some flights coming into Mumbai have been held back to stabilise the situation. Since the entire airport operations and agencies have been affected, it will take a while for the situation to be completely normal.”