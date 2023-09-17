Stab at nine world records during Assam plantation drive

September 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam Government mobilised public support to attempt nine world records during a drive to increase the State’s green cover with the saplings of mostly commercial trees.

The drive called Amrit Brikshya Andolan saw thousands of people across the State taking part in a massive drive to attain the target of planting one crore saplings.

“We should ensure that at least 80% of these saplings survive to contribute to the attainment of net zero carbon emissions, a dream of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, the concluding day of the nine-day campaign.

He said his BJP-led government would try and improve its own record by planting eight crore saplings in 2024 and another 10 crore saplings in 2025.

The Chief Minister said the focus on planting commercially viable trees would boost the local economy, which in turn would sustain the green movement.

The world records attempted during the movement included the largest spiral of saplings, the largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue, most trees planted by a team in 24 hours, most trees planted in an hour, largest planted tree mosaic, most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour, and the largest nature conservation lesson in online mode.

The Prime Minister hailed Assam’s plantation drive. In a letter to Dr, Sarma, Mr. Modi said the idea of planting one crore saplings across the State was admirable and laudable.

“The picturesque State of Assam is blessed with rich biodiversity and diverse ecosystems, including a wide range of flora and fauna. The plantation of saplings on private and community-owned lands will go a long way in enhancing green cover in the scenic state,” Mr. Modi said in the letter.

