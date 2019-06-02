Other States

SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand

Officials of Seema Suraksha Bal carry the body of Jawan Niraj Chetri who was killed in an encounter with Maoists at the Kathlia forest in Dumka district of Jharkhand on June 2, 2019.

Officials of Seema Suraksha Bal carry the body of Jawan Niraj Chetri who was killed in an encounter with Maoists at the Kathlia forest in Dumka district of Jharkhand on June 2, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maoists fired on the joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police around 3:30 a.m. after noticing the personnel, who immediately retaliated.

A Sashastra Seema Bal jawan was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in Dumka district of Jharkhand early on Sunday, police said.

At least five ultras also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter, but they retreated into the forest of Taldangal where a search operation has been going on, Superintendent of Police Y.S. Ramesh said. The Maoists fired on the joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police around 3:30 a.m. after noticing the personnel, who also retaliated.

During the shootout, five SSB personnel suffered bullet injuries and one of them identified as Niraj Chetry, a resident of Sonitpur district in Assam, died. Of the four others, Rajesh Kumar Rai and Karan Kumar were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment, while Sonu Kumar and Satish Gujar have been admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, a statement by SSB said.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das paid his tribute to the deceased jawan and said the entire state is with the bereaved family. He said the State is committed to root out the Maoist menace.

