Srinath relieved to get online Olympiad medals

India had won the Olympiad gold in August

N. Srinath, who was the non-playing captain of the Indian chess team which won the online Olympiad gold in August this year, was relieved to receive the medals and certificates of each member on Wednesday, after quite an inordinate delay.

The 26-year-old GM posted a tweet which read: “It wasn’t easy getting it! It reached from Russia to Chennai in three days, but took more than a week to reach from Bangalore to Chennai, and had to pay customs duty!”

Srinath said once the medals landed in Bengaluru airport, DHL (courier) asked him for composition of the medals, and he apparently replied that they were not pure gold. “After that there was no proper communication from DHL,” he claimed.

In fact, Srinath wrote a mail to Customs explaining what the medals meant and and it worked, but why did the medals lie in Bengaluru airport for a week? “That I really don’t know and I don’t want to blame either Customs or DHL. But I should say that Bangalore Customs helped me,” Srinath told The Hindu here on Wednesday.

Srinath said, in normal circumstances, he should have got the medals on Nov. 23, but it reached him only on Dec. 2.