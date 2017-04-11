Srinagar’s poll figures a victory: separatists

Separatists on Tuesday used the lowest-ever poll percentage of 7.14 in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls to claim “a victory of their stand” in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement, separatists leaders — Hurriyat chairmen Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohamad Yasin Malik — hailed people “for complete and unprecedented poll boycott” on April 9.

“People's verdict is loud and clear. It showed commitment to achieving their fundamental political right. It is a victory and the deferment of polls vindicates that State rulers and pro-Indian parties have virtually accepted defeat,” said the joint statement.

They said the Government of India’s own index of treating elections as a gauge of people's faith in Indian democracy “stands completely exposed”. They urged people to boycott re-polling on April 13, too.

“Election boycott is a significant part of our movement and people will boycott these elections,” said a Hurriyat spokesman. He said elections to Parliament, Assembly, Panchayats or municipalities, “will not serve any purpose”.

The Hurriyat said it is ridiculous to blame Pakistan. “Neither an encounter occurred nor any militant from Pakistan was there. However, the Forces killed eight unarmed and innocent youth and injured over 150,” he said.

Separatists are planning joint Friday prayers in Budgam, which witnessed widespread violence during the polls and saw the death of eight civilians.