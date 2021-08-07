Srinagar traders received threats to shutdown on August 5: Police

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday said that traders in Srinagar were “receiving threats from outside” to observe a shutdown on August 5 this year.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary, said in a tweet, “Srinagar-based traders and shopkeepers were threatened through messages to observe a strike on August 5 or face consequences.”

He uploaded a “threat” message conveyed to the traders on the social media platform WhatsApp, which reads that “we [the sender] know what the administration and the police have told you [traders] but you have to observe a hartal”. The message further reads that “we should not be forced to take a tough action”.

“People still came out and went ahead with their businesses on August 5,” SSP Chaudhary said.