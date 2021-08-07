Other States

Srinagar traders received threats to shutdown on August 5: Police

A closed market in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday said that traders in Srinagar were “receiving threats from outside” to observe a shutdown on August 5 this year.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary, said in a tweet, “Srinagar-based traders and shopkeepers were threatened through messages to observe a strike on August 5 or face consequences.”

He uploaded a “threat” message conveyed to the traders on the social media platform WhatsApp, which reads that “we [the sender] know what the administration and the police have told you [traders] but you have to observe a hartal”. The message further reads that “we should not be forced to take a tough action”.

“People still came out and went ahead with their businesses on August 5,” SSP Chaudhary said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2021 6:19:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/srinagar-traders-received-threats-to-shutdown-on-august-5-police/article35785479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY