Srinagar Smart City project drifts away from the main idea: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

April 26, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - SRINAGAR

The CPI(M) on April 25 criticised the implementation of the ongoing ₹980-crore Smart City project in Srinagar and raised “deep concern”.

“The ongoing haphazard works, which are in contravention to the master plan, have increased the vulnerability of city dwellers. The excavation process and shrinking of roads have reduced the space for vehicular traffic, while the entire city has been defaced, resulting in the bulk of construction and demolition waste with huge environmental impacts,” senior CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said.

He said the authorities seemed to have strayed away from the basic idea of the project.

“It has drifted from giving a decent quality of life to citizens in terms of a clean and sustainable environment and application of smart solutions to public issues keeping the citizens at the centre,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He demanded the Smart City Project must be implemented in sync with the Master Plan 2035 approved by the government. “The Master Plan is a dynamic long-term statutory document, which provides a conceptual layout to guide future growth and development of a city,” he added.

Mr. Tarigami said the locals expected a better life with better public services and governance. “Unfortunately, the scenario continues to be grim as the statutory policy documents like master plan, mobility plan and other policy documents have been completely ignored while implementing the smart city projects,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said the projects such as cycle track, redevelopment of Polo View market, Jhelum Riverfront Development etc. should contribute significantly to the overall development of cityscape rather than destroying the existing character and function of it.