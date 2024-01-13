ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar records second highest January temperature in 50 years

January 13, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - SRINAGAR

According to the meteorological department, Srinagar recorded 15 degree Celsius on January 13, “The all-time record is 17.2 degree Celsius on January 23, 1902,” the department said.

The Hindu Bureau

A combination photo shows (top) schoolgirls walking on a snow-covered slope in Gulmarg on January 2, 2022, and the same site devoid of snow on January 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Srinagar recorded the second highest temperature in January in 50 years on Saturday.

The prolonged dry spells, with no snowfall in plains in Kashmir, has pushed up the temperature at many stations in Kashmir. “Most stations in Kashmir recorded 6 to 8 degree Celsius above normal with the highest temperature recorded over Banihal station at 20.8 degree Celsius.”

Unlike the past trends, J&K’s winter capital Jammu recorded 8.9 degree Celsius on Saturday compared to summer capital Srinagar’s 15 degree Celsius. The night temperature has improved across Kashmir. 

Scant snow at Gulmarg’s famous ski slopes herald an ominous sign of changing weather

Snowfall in Gurez

A fresh spell of snowfall in Bandipora’s Gurez valley in the past 24 hours has brought some cheer. 

The department forecast the possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches due to feeble western disturbances on January 16 and 20. “Dry weather is likely to continue till January 23,” it said. It has also predicted fog with cold day conditions from Sunday in the plains of Jammu division.

Snow has been scant this year across Kashmir, with the high-altitude tourist places of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg affected too. 

