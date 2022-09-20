Srinagar multiplex inauguration: Not buying but establishing peace in J&K, says L-G Manoj Sinha

Guests standing as the national anthem is played inside a multiplex cinema during its inauguration ceremony in Srinagar on September 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the first-ever multiplex in Srinagar on Tuesday, J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said the Centre does not believe in buying peace but in establishing peace in the Union Territory (UT).

“A major socio-economic revolution has swept through J&K in the past three years. More efforts are under way in J&K,”Mr. Sinha said, while inaugurating the multiplex theatre at Shiv Pora in Srinagar.

Cinema is returning to Kashmir after a gap of 23 years. Most cinemas were closed in the 1990s but three were reopened between 1996-1999. However, these were again closed later.

ADVERTISEMENT

A movie screened inside a multiplex after inauguration in Srinagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

“Brick and mortar do not make a society but people do. Art is an essential part of society. A new film policy has been framed and a film city will come up here in the next two months. Incentives will be provided to locals under the policy to make films,” Mr. Sinha said.

The multiplex will start screening movies from October 1.

“Cinema lovers are everywhere in Kashmir. People used to visit cinemas in large numbers along with friends and families in the past. Cinemas would provide them opportunities to think big and dream big besides entertaining them,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said people in Kashmir “remained entertainment starved for the past three decades”. “The first multiplex will provide the people of Valley a chance to relax and entertain themselves,” he added.

The L-G said that the opening of the cinema reflected the changing picture of J&K. “It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people,” he added.

He said those who ruled J&K for years used to fly outside J&K for their own entertainment “but all such means remained choked in J&K”.