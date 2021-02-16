Srinagar family protest against arrest of youth

My brother is innocent, says sister of Ahmad Rather

The family members of a recently arrested alleged 'militant' organised a protest in Srinagar and claimed the youth was innocent.

“My brother is innocent and had nothing to do with militancy after he surrendered in 2006. He was picked up by the police (in Jammu) recently. Since the arrest, he has not been allowed to meet us,” Meena Jan, sister of the arrested youth Zahoor Ahmad Rather, said.

Ms Meena and other family members organised a protest in Srinagar.

According to the police, Rather, who was arrested on February 13 in Jammu, is a top militant of The Resistance Force (TRF) gourp. He is accused of killing three BJP workers in 2020 in south Kashmir.

“Rather was living in a rented accommodation in Jammu along with his wife and two small children when was arrested. He sells dry fruits like walnuts to sustain himself,” the family claimed.

“He is being implicated and has nothing to do with the militancy after he surrendered in 2006. He is suffering from various ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes and had an eye surgery also,” Ms Meena said.